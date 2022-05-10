Energy Alert
Arkansas SS Spencer Prigge named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Shortstop Spencer Prigge collected SEC Freshman of the Week honors after helping No. 5 Arkansas capture its first outright SEC regular season title over the weekend.

The Phoenix, Ariz., product went 3-for-9 and recorded her second career home run in the series win at Texas A&M. On the weekend, Prigge registered a .667 slugging percentage and .455 on-base percentage. Prigge was instrumental for the Razorback defense, filing a 1.000 fielding percentage with four putouts and nine assists.

Arkansas has compiled a conference-best nine SEC weekly honors throughout the 2022 regular season.

Prigge and the Razorbacks travel to the Sunshine State for the 2022 SEC Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed, will open the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Georgia/Ole Miss. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

