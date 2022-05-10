Arkansas State men’s golf signs Thomas Schmidt

Arkansas State men’s golf head coach Mike Hagen announced Tuesday that Thomas Schmidt has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I’m very excited about the future of our program with the addition of Thomas,” said Hagen. Thomas is extremely athletic and has won multiple prestigious events. In addition to his wins, he has played in some of the largest amateur events in Europe. His game continues to evolve and he and incoming freshman Dennis Staykov make great additions for the future of our program.”

Schmidt, a product of Gelsenkirchen, Germany, carries a World Amateur Golf Rating of No. 360 with five wins in 19 counting events. Schmidt has won the 2020 German U18 National Championship, 2021 German Junior Masters and the 2020 State Championship as well as the Lubeck Open and Leipzig Open during the 2019 German Junior Golf Tour and the Leipzig Open in 2018. He has six other top-five finishes in similar competitions. He is currently ranked the No. 1 golfer in the German U18 National rankings with a scoring average of 70.3.

Schmidt joins Dennis Staykov, currently ranked No. 267 in the WAGR, in the 2022-23 signing class. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

