Crash chaos: New video shows chase with homicide suspect who shot himself

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re now getting our first look at what exactly happened behind a Greene County chase that ended with a man wanted for homicide shooting himself.

On April 25, Rodney Trammell shot and killed himself after his vehicle rolled over at the end of a chase on Highway 412 in Paragould.

Trammell was wanted by Arkansas State Police after Larry Galloway was previously found dead inside a vehicle submerged in the Spring River.

Documents from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office state Trammell shot and killed Galloway over weed in a rural part of the county, loaded his body into Galloway’s car, and took him to the Spring River where he disposed of the body and car.

In new dash camera video released to Region 8 News, we’re able to see the outcome of the chase from inside the patrol car of several Greene County Sheriff’s deputies.

In the video, Arkansas State Police started the chase with Trammel after they attempted to pull him over for Galloway’s murder.

The chase went through residential areas and busy streets, and in some cases, Trammell came close to hitting other drivers head-on.

According to radio traffic heard in the video, officers believe Trammell was armed. A young woman and her 15-year-old daughter were also in the vehicle.

Immediately following the crash, investigators said Trammell shot himself in the car, writing in their report:

“The male turned to face me and gave a half smile. The male turned his head back to facing down and I heard a muffled POP sound. The male had shot himself in the head.”

Police were able to rescue the two people inside the car. Neither of them was seriously hurt.

Trammell has had a history with the police. Region 8 News has requested police reports involving him from Arkansas State Police, Paragould Police, and the Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, Region 8 News has also asked Arkansas State Police for copies of their dash camera video of the chase, but they said they would not release it.

