JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews are currently at the scene of a fire in Jonesboro.

Police said the fire is at a home on 230 Olive Street, where heavy smoke is showing.

Several units are working to battle the fire, but police said there was no one inside at the time.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading to the scene to gather further details.

