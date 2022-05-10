Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dry weather helps Heartland farmers catch up on planting

Heartland farmers are busy preparing the fields for their warmer weather crops.
Heartland farmers are busy preparing the fields for their warmer weather crops.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The growing season is here, and farmers are wasting no time taking advantage of the dry weather.

Heartland farmers are busy preparing the fields for their warmer weather crops.

Barry Bean, a farmer in Peach Orchard, Missouri, said sunshine and dry weather is just what his crops need to grow.

“When we were getting rain every three or four days and high temps in the days sometimes only in the 50s or 60s you can’t put a seed in the soil that’s that wet and that cold and expect a good response,” he explained.

Bean said it’s been a wet spring, but dry weather this week is helpful.

“We’re largely getting caught up and there’s still a little bit of time for spot planning if we have to come back in another week or 10 days to find spots that didn’t get planted. So, it’s been a challenge, but the last four or five days have allowed us to really to make up for a lot of loss time,” Bean said.

Farmer Aaron Reeves said they’ve already accomplished a lot these past few days because of the weather forecast.

“We’ve gotten pretty much all of the rice in the ground we’re working on the last little bit of cotton here so were just trying to hammer home all that we can in between the rains,” he said.

Reeves said they’re prepared to work day in and day out until the planting is done.

“We’ve been going hard pretty much from the first of April, this just happens to be one of the times where this year’s kind of set us up to where we’re working a few later nights than what we typically would like, but we’re doing all we can with the little bit of time that we do have,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

The Riverside School District celebrated its newly active solar array on Tuesday.
Riverside schools flip the switch on new solar array
Marion fire crews were dispatched at 3:32 p.m., Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.
No injuries in I-55 crash involving 18-wheeler
Police said the crash occurred Tuesday at a house on Breezewood and Curtview Drive.
No injuries after car hits house
Police said the crash occurred at East Highland Drive and Kathleen Street near Hytrol.
No injuries in crash involving ambulance
The St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist both earned an “A” from nonprofit the Leapfrog...
Jonesboro hospitals earn honors for safety practices