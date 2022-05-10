Energy Alert
Former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon transferring to South Florida

Earle alum Gerry Bohanon is transferring to South Florida next season.
Earle alum Gerry Bohanon is transferring to South Florida next season.(Source: Baylor Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Earle alum has a new football home next season. Junior Gerry Bohanon announced he will be transferring to South Florida.

The former Baylor quarterback had over 2,500 total yards to go with 27 total touchdowns for the Bears last season.

The news comes after Blake Shapen was reportedly named the starting quarterback at Baylor for 2022.

