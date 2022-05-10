Former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon transferring to South Florida

An Earle alum has a new football home next season. Junior Gerry Bohanon announced he will be transferring to South Florida.

Bohanon accounted for 2,523 yards & 27 TD last season. Helped Bears win Big 12 & Sugar Bowl. pic.twitter.com/jggKdc2FTK — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) May 8, 2022

The former Baylor quarterback had over 2,500 total yards to go with 27 total touchdowns for the Bears last season.

The news comes after Blake Shapen was reportedly named the starting quarterback at Baylor for 2022.

