Ja Morant ‘doubtful’ for remainder of Grizz postseason

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.((AP Photo/Brandon Dill))
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies’ #12 is expected to be out for remainder of postseason.

Guard Ja Morant was injured during the fourth quarter of Game 3 semifinals against Golden State.

Morant stated he was experiencing soreness in the right knee.

Team officials say Morant underwent an MRI, and a subsequent evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.

Morant is ‘doubtful’ for the remainder of the postseason, says the Grizzlies communications staff, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Other Grizzlies players out for Wednesday’s game are Santi Aldama and Killian Tillie.

Grizzlies take on Golden State for Game 5 Wednesday night at FedExForum.

