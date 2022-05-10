May 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our small streak of dry weather grows a little bit larger this week. Rain isn’t expected until high pressure moves out later this week.

Until then, we get a little warmer and a little more humid each day. Highs today start to hit the low 90s with 90s continuing Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll be within a degree or two of record highs. A very wet ground may keep us from tying or breaking those records. High pressure starts to move away from us as we head into the weekend dropping temperatures a bit.

A front this weekend may increase rain chances for us. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible before then as high pressure starts to break down.

Stay cool this week! Our bodies aren’t adjusted to the 90s and humidity just yet.

News Headlines

A man who was an inmate in the Lonoke County Jail back in 2019 says he was attacked by the sheriff and now wants federal officials to do something about it.

West Memphis school board appoints new superintendent against wishes of some parents.

A new report shows an alarming increase in the number of guns stolen from cars, and Memphis comes in at number one.

City addresses lack of fire hydrants after deadly fire.

