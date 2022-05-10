More 90s Coming!

We’ll have more chances to hit the 90s and tie record highs today and tomorrow. Afternoon pop-up showers remain possible as humidity stays high. The heat index reaches the mid-90s each afternoon. High pressure starts to fade out as we head into the weekend allowing more pop-up showers and a front to arrive this weekend. Rain chances increase as we head into Friday night and linger through the weekend. You’re not guaranteed to see storms all day, every day, but there will be some wet locations. Humidity decreases a little bit. You’ll still probably notice it at times as we head into next week. Highs return to the 80s instead of 90s with overnight temperatures back in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.