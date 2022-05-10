Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

North Arkansas authorities investigate guide services after hiking death near Buffalo National River

By Noah Tucker
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMPTON, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities in north Arkansas, including the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating illegal guide services along the Buffalo National River (BNR) after a hiker from Springfield, Mo., died from a fall in the Indian Creek drainage of the Buffalo National River.

Brad Thomas, 46, died Saturday afternoon after falling near the Eye of the Needle in the Ponca Wilderness Area. The death shook regular hikers in the area.

“It’s just really sad hearing that someone came out here to enjoy nature and see what Arkansas has to offer, and they lost their life,” said Landon Ballard, a frequent hiker in the area. “Just knowing the area is just so important—something I like to do. I have my map here. I like to study that before I go on the Trail and also take it with me.”

Information released by the Newton County Sheriff shows an investigation into the guide service escorting Thomas, which did not have proper permits or insurance.

“Just do due diligence to make sure they are what they say they are,” said Sheriff Glenn Wheeler. “Research the area before you come because we love people to come visit the area, but it is serious business.”

That permit is what’s known as Commercial Use Authorizations (CUA). According to the National Park Service Website, a CUA is required if you provide any goods, actives, services, agreements, or other functions for park visitors.

“When you are in the park, you need a little extra help. You may want to rent a canoe or kayak or go with a crew,” said Cassie Brandstetter, public information officer with BNR. “Information on all of our trials, preparations, or permitted businesses to provide those services can be found on our website or by calling us.”

Some frequent hikers say they use services like All Trais or Trail Link to become more familiar before going out.

“Usually, I try to find out how difficult away is, how far, how strenuous; so I can decide if I am fit or not,” said Robert Felischmann, who spent several years hiking the Bavarian Alps of Germany. “20 years ago, the difficulty of a hiking trail would not have been a concern of mine, but it becomes more important with age, and you can never be too prepared.”

BNR Rangers have responded to multiple hiking accidents in the Indian Creek drainage over the past month. Its described as an undeveloped backcountry area including extremely technical, loose and slippery footing, and steep terrain.

Click here to find out more on trials across north Arkansas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

The Riverside School District celebrated its newly active solar array on Tuesday.
Riverside schools flip the switch on new solar array
Marion fire crews were dispatched at 3:32 p.m., Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.
No injuries in I-55 crash involving 18-wheeler
Police said the crash occurred Tuesday at a house on Breezewood and Curtview Drive.
No injuries after car hits house
Police said the crash occurred at East Highland Drive and Kathleen Street near Hytrol.
No injuries in crash involving ambulance
The St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist both earned an “A” from nonprofit the Leapfrog...
Jonesboro hospitals earn honors for safety practices