Advertisement

Police arrest woman for stabbing dog

Meaghan Yarbrough, 27, of Paragould faces a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she...
Meaghan Yarbrough, 27, of Paragould faces a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she stabbed her dog with a knife.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she stabbed her dog with a knife.

On May 3, officers responded to a home regarding a woman attacking her dog.

When police arrived, they found the dog bleeding from its neck with two open gashes.

“The knife used in the incident was collected,” the affidavit stated.

During questioning at the police station, investigators said 27-year-old Meaghan Yarbrough “gave incriminating statements during the interview.”

On May 4, Green County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Yarbrough with the offense of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine, a Class D felony.

