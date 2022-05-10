Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Arkansas is the worst state for law enforcement officers

Arkansas ranked number 51st overall when it came to the best states to be an officer, according...
Arkansas ranked number 51st overall when it came to the best states to be an officer, according to WalletHub.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With law enforcement always in the public eyes, the dangers it can bring often deter many who want to pursue the field themselves.

The problem often varies from state to state, and according to a new report from WalletHub, Arkansas is at the very bottom of the list.

The personal-finance website compared every state in the United States across 30 key indicators of police friendliness, including median income, police deaths, and local police protection expenses.

Arkansas ranked number 51st overall when it came to the best states to be an officer, according to WalletHub.

The following categories were Arkansas’ rankings on the report:

  • 50th - Lowest median income for law-enforcement officers (Adjusted for cost of living)
  • 46th - Highest violent-crime rate
  • 48th - Lowest state and local police-protection expenses per capita
  • 40th - Law-enforcement officers per capita
  • 42nd - Median income growth for law-enforcement officers
  • 18th - Percent of homicide cases solved
  • 51st - Police deaths per 1,000 officers

The report defines “law enforcement officers” as police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives, and criminal investigators.

You can view the entire report by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Police said the fire is at a home on 230 Olive Street, where heavy smoke is showing.
Crews respond to house fire
The names of officers who lost their lives during the pandemic are etched forever in the...
Arkansas honors law enforcement officers who died during pandemic
Purington is the new VCIA at Arkansas State
RED WOLVES RAW: Jeff Purinton introduced as new Arkansas State VCIA
First responders finishing the Law Enforcement Torch Run at Centennial Bank in Paragould.
Torch run celebrates Special Olympics