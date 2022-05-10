Report: Arkansas is the worst state for law enforcement officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With law enforcement always in the public eyes, the dangers it can bring often deter many who want to pursue the field themselves.

The problem often varies from state to state, and according to a new report from WalletHub, Arkansas is at the very bottom of the list.

The personal-finance website compared every state in the United States across 30 key indicators of police friendliness, including median income, police deaths, and local police protection expenses.

Arkansas ranked number 51st overall when it came to the best states to be an officer, according to WalletHub.

The following categories were Arkansas’ rankings on the report:

50th - Lowest median income for law-enforcement officers (Adjusted for cost of living)

46th - Highest violent-crime rate

48th - Lowest state and local police-protection expenses per capita

40th - Law-enforcement officers per capita

42nd - Median income growth for law-enforcement officers

18th - Percent of homicide cases solved

51st - Police deaths per 1,000 officers

The report defines “law enforcement officers” as police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives, and criminal investigators.

You can view the entire report by clicking here.

