Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Resolution on circuit clerk vacancy approved

At their meeting Monday, the court approved a resolution that would appoint Deputy Clerk Kasey...
At their meeting Monday, the court approved a resolution that would appoint Deputy Clerk Kasey Travis to fill the seat which was filled by former circuit clerk Candace Edwards, whose last day was May 6.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court approved a resolution regarding the future of the circuit clerk position.

At their meeting Monday, the court approved a resolution that would appoint Deputy Clerk Kasey Travis to fill the seat which was filled by former circuit clerk Candace Edwards, whose last day was May 6.

The resolution was moved to the full court by the Craighead County Public Service Committee on May 3.

Edwards, who fired an employee over a COVID-19 policy violation and was accused of using county funds to pay off a credit card, announced her resignation in April over future opportunities.

Travis would serve as the circuit clerk through the end of 2022, completing Edwards’ term.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

The names of officers who lost their lives during the pandemic are etched forever in the...
Arkansas honors law enforcement officers who died during pandemic
Purington is the new VCIA at Arkansas State
RED WOLVES RAW: Jeff Purinton introduced as new Arkansas State VCIA
First responders finishing the Law Enforcement Torch Run at Centennial Bank in Paragould.
Torch run celebrates Special Olympics
The check was presented to the university president Dr. Stan Norman by Erin Baker, a vice...
Williams Baptist University receives $7,500 donation for work program
126 law enforcement agencies participated in the 23rd Arkansas Drug Take Back Day on April 30,...
28,000+ pounds of medications collected on Arkansas Drug Take Back Day