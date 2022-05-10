Resolution on circuit clerk vacancy approved

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court approved a resolution regarding the future of the circuit clerk position.

At their meeting Monday, the court approved a resolution that would appoint Deputy Clerk Kasey Travis to fill the seat which was filled by former circuit clerk Candace Edwards, whose last day was May 6.

The resolution was moved to the full court by the Craighead County Public Service Committee on May 3.

Edwards, who fired an employee over a COVID-19 policy violation and was accused of using county funds to pay off a credit card, announced her resignation in April over future opportunities.

Travis would serve as the circuit clerk through the end of 2022, completing Edwards’ term.

