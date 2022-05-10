Energy Alert
School paraprofessional arrested on child porn charge

Computer child pornography (5/9)
Computer child pornography (5/9)(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Paragould school paraprofessional Monday on suspicion of child pornography.

Pierre Isiah Dowling, 23, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Paragould School District Superintendent Nick Jankoviak stated in a Tuesday release that the district was notified on May 9 that a classified employee had been arrested.

“The employee has been working for the district as a paraprofessional for one year,” Jankoviak said.

He urged parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and know who their children are communicating with on social media sites.

“The district will continue to hold student and staff safety as our top priority,” he said.

Dowling is expected to appear before a Craighead County District Court judge on Wednesday, May 11, for a probable cause hearing.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details emerge.

On May 9, 2022, the Paragould School District was notified by law enforcement that a classified employee was arrested on charges involving computer child pornography. The employee has been working for the District as a paraprofessional for one year. Paragould School Officials encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and know who their children are communicating with on social media sites. The District will continue to hold student and staff safety as our top priority.

Nick Jankoviak, Paragould School District Superintendent

