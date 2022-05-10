Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court

Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed legislation Monday to beef up security for Supreme Court justices, ensuring they and their families are protected as the court deliberates abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The bipartisan bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, did not provide additional funding, which could come later. But it aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, making certain the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes. The bill now moves to the House for its consideration.

Protests have erupted in front of the Supreme Court Building and around the country after a leaked draft opinion suggested a majority of conservatives on the court are prepared to end the constitutional right to an abortion.

The Senate legislation is a technical change that allows Supreme Court law enforcement to provide around-the-clock security to immediate family members, in line with protection for some people in the executive and legislative branches. It was sponsored by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

The Senate is gearing up for a vote that would codify abortion rights into federal law. (CNN, POOL, KSHB, FOX NEWS SUNDAY, CONGRESS.GOV, SENATE TV)

Cornyn said threats to Supreme Court justices and their families are “disgraceful” and attempts to intimidate the independence of the judiciary branch shouldn’t be tolerated.

“The House must take up and pass it immediately,” Cornyn said.

Passage of the legislation came as more than 100 people gathered Monday night outside Justice Samuel Alito’s home in Virginia, lighting candles and chanting, “Abort the court!”

Dozens of people also gathered over the weekend outside the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts in the Washington and Maryland suburbs.

Police have set up a tall fence and blocked off streets this week as people have protested in front of the Supreme Court Building, which is across from the U.S. Capitol. They have also shut down the plaza and steps in front of the building.

“Trying to scare federal judges into ruling a certain way is far outside the bounds of normal First Amendment speech or protest,” Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of the vote.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 in the Oval...
Biden signs Ukraine ‘lend-lease’ bill in rejoinder to Putin
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
The names of officers who lost their lives during the pandemic are etched forever in the...
Arkansas honors law enforcement officers who died during pandemic
Purington is the new VCIA at Arkansas State
RED WOLVES RAW: Jeff Purinton introduced as new Arkansas State VCIA