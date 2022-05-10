Energy Alert
Torch run celebrates Special Olympics

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday marked the celebration of the largest grass-roots fundraiser for the Special Olympics in Arkansas: The Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Starting in Piggott, first responders ran through different schools and businesses with the torch to celebrate the beginning of the Arkansas Special Olympics.

Theresa Brooks with the Special Olympics organization said the dedication from law enforcement is incredible.

“That’s the dedication that we have from our athletes all year long,” she said. “We are just so glad that COVID has released up a little bit and we are able to get back started again with competition.”

Arkansas law enforcement has raised over $55 million for the Special Olympics throughout the year, and Brooks said without their commitment, the event would not be possible.

“What they do for this event is unbelievable,” she said. “They are the ones that make this possible, and they have no idea how much it means.”

The Special Olympics start on Thursday in Searcy.

