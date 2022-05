SEDGWICK, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning crash has shut down parts of HWY 63 in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County dispatch, two vehicles were involved and traffic is stopped in both directions in Sedgwick.

Traffic is being rerouted down HWY 228 West.

There is no time frame on when the Highway 63 will open back up for traffic.

