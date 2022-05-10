Energy Alert
From West Memphis to West Lafayette: Curtis Washington Jr. having a breakout season in Big Ten

West Memphis native is in his first season with Purdue baseball.
West Memphis native is in his first season with Purdue baseball.(Source: Purdue Baseball)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (KAIT) - It’s nearly 500 miles from West Memphis, Arkansas to West Lafayette, Indiana. A Blue Devil is having a breakout season in Big Ten Baseball.

Curtis Washington Jr. started his collegiate career at Arkansas. He played 2 seasons for the Diamond Hogs and was on the 2019 squad that reached the College World Series. Washington wanted a chance to play every day, so he left Fayetteville for Wabash Valley College.

Washington hit .421 for WVC in 2021 with 8 home runs and 63 RBI. The JUCO All-American certainly got the attention of Power 5 programs again. He committed to Purdue in November 2021.

This spring is a breakout campaign with the Boilermakers. As of May 10th, he’s hitting .303 with 2 homers and 26 RBI. Washington is sensational at swiping bases, he leads the Big Ten with 26 steals in 26 attempts.

Purdue is 26-16 overall & 7-9 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are aiming for their first NCAA Regional appearance since 2018.

