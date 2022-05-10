Williams Baptist University receives $7,500 donation for work program

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University received a $7,500 gift from First National Bank of Lawrence County in support of the Williams Works program.

The check was presented to the university president Dr. Stan Norman by Erin Baker, a vice president and loan officer at the Pocahontas branch of the bank.

According to a news release, students in the program work 16 hours a week through the fall and spring semesters, and in exchange, they have the cost of their tuition and fees covered each semester they work.

In addition, the students will have the opportunity to work through the summer and have their room and board expenses paid.

