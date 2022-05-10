Woman accused of stabbing fiancé

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is being held on a $30,000 bond after police said she stabbed her fiancé multiple times.

On Sunday, May 8, officers responded to a call of two people fighting and a woman with a knife at an apartment complex on Johnson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they reported finding the victim suffering from cuts to his left wrist, left hip, and the back of his left knee.

“The victim stated that his fiancé, Nakicia Williams, had stabbed him with a knife,” court documents stated.

A witness also provided police with a video recording of the incident.

“Williams can be [seen] slashing at the victim with a knife while walking toward him,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

When the victim tripped on a curb and fell, police said Williams continued to slash at him.

“Williams continued to swing the knife at the victim and when he stood up, it appeared that she struck the victim with the knife to his left wrist,” the documents said.

On Monday, May 9, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause existed to charge 40-year-old Nakicia Nechell Williams with one count of second-degree domestic battery, a Class B felony.

Boling set her bond at $30,000 cash/surety with a June 30 appearance in circuit court.

