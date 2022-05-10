World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest ready to take over Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest kicks off Wednesday and teams are rolling in to serve the best of the best barbecue.

Liberty Park in the Fairgrounds is packed with this year’s competitors. The contest will run through Saturday.

General admission tickets for the contest are available at memphisinmay.org for $13; tickets are $15 at the gate.

There are two entry gates -- one on Southern Ave. at Early Maxwell and the other on Central Ave. at Early Maxwell.

Gates Schedule:

Wednesday | 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday | 11 a.m. - midnight Friday | 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday | 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

There will be on-site judging Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the World Champion Awards Ceremony is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Shuttles are free and will run from downtown to the Southern Avenue at Early Maxwell gate at the venue.

Shuttle hours begin at 4 p.m. and end one hour after gates close each day.

The pickup and drop-off locations are on Second St. and Exchange Ave. at the Sheraton Hotel and at Union Ave. and BB King Blvd. at the Peabody Hotel.

