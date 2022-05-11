Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 Arkansas counties list wrong first name for Senate hopeful

FILE - Former NFL football player Jake Bequette speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state...
FILE - Former NFL football player Jake Bequette speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after filing paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate. Bequette is challenging incumbent GOP Sen. John Boozman in the state's May primary. On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Bequette filed a lawsuit after two counties incorrectly listed his first name as “Jack" on their ballots for this month's Republican primary election, with early voting already underway. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Senate candidate Jake Bequette filed a lawsuit Tuesday after two counties incorrectly listed his first name as “Jack” on their ballots for this month’s Republican primary election, with early voting already underway.

Attorneys for Bequette, who’s challenging two-term GOP Sen. John Boozman, asked a judge to order state and local election officials to correct the typo on the ballots in Craighead County. An attorney for Bequette said he planned to add Phillips County, which also listed the wrong first name for Bequette, to the lawsuit.

The chair of the Craighead County Election Commission did not return a call Tuesday afternoon. Early voting began Monday for the state’s May 24 primary.

Bequette is one of three candidates challenging Boozman in the Republican Senate primary. Conservative activist Jan Morgan and Stuttgart pastor Heath Loftis are also seeking the GOP nomination.

“It’s disgusting, and it should be fixed immediately,” Bequette said in a statement. The lawsuit asks the judge to order officials to provide “provide uniform statewide notice to all voters” of the error.

Secretary of State John Thurston said Bequette’s name was correct on the certified list of candidates his office sent to each county, but that Craighead County made an error during preparation of the ballot. Thurston said his office contacted Craighead County on April 28 to alert them they had the wrong first name for Bequette on their ballot.

“We strongly advised them to correct the ballot as there was still ample time,” Thurston said in a statement. “We also alerted the county that Arkansas code requires a county to hold a public meeting to explain the error, give a solution to the error, or explain why the error can’t be fixed. The county failed to comply in both cases.”

Thurston said it had discovered the same error on Phillips County’s ballot on Friday and that the county was “working to rectify the situation.” Harold Boals, the Phillips County Election Commission chairman, said it was his understanding the mistake was made by the state but declined to comment further.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in...
One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in DC
President Biden outlined plans to tackle inflation woes.
Biden addresses nation over inflation woes
Early voting is open in Arkansas.
Low early voting turnout expected in Craighead County
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Region 8 News Coverage