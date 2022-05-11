2022 State Baseball Tournament Central
The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Baseball Tournament starts Thursday in Hot Springs, Nashville, Harrison, Bee Branch, and Arkadelphia.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.
5A State Baseball Tournament (Hot Springs)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
10:00am: Marion vs. White Hall
12:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Lake Hamilton
12:30pm: Mountain Home vs. Little Rock Christian
3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Sheridan
5:30pm: Batesville vs. El Dorado
4A State Baseball Tournament (Nashville)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
12:30pm: Valley View vs. Farmington
3A State Baseball Tournament (Harrison)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
10:00am: Harding Academy vs. Booneville
12:30pm: Pangburn vs. Elkins
3:00pm: Rose Bud vs. Paris
3:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Harmony Grove
5:30pm: Manila vs. Danville
2A State Baseball Tournament (Bee Branch)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
10:00am: Riverside vs. Mansfield
12:30pm: Rector vs. Acorn
3:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Mountainburg
5:30pm: McCrory vs. Lavaca
5:30pm: Melbourne vs. Murfreesboro
1A State Baseball Tournament (Arkadelphia)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
10:00am: Hillcrest vs. Scranton
12:30pm: Izard County vs. Ozark Catholic
5:30pm: Norfork vs. County Line
