2022 State Baseball Tournament Central

By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Baseball Tournament starts Thursday in Hot Springs, Nashville, Harrison, Bee Branch, and Arkadelphia.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.

5A State Baseball Tournament (Hot Springs)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

10:00am: Marion vs. White Hall

12:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Lake Hamilton

12:30pm: Mountain Home vs. Little Rock Christian

3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Sheridan

5:30pm: Batesville vs. El Dorado

4A State Baseball Tournament (Nashville)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

12:30pm: Valley View vs. Farmington

3A State Baseball Tournament (Harrison)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

10:00am: Harding Academy vs. Booneville

12:30pm: Pangburn vs. Elkins

3:00pm: Rose Bud vs. Paris

3:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Harmony Grove

5:30pm: Manila vs. Danville

2A State Baseball Tournament (Bee Branch)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

10:00am: Riverside vs. Mansfield

12:30pm: Rector vs. Acorn

3:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Mountainburg

5:30pm: McCrory vs. Lavaca

5:30pm: Melbourne vs. Murfreesboro

1A State Baseball Tournament (Arkadelphia)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

10:00am: Hillcrest vs. Scranton

12:30pm: Izard County vs. Ozark Catholic

5:30pm: Norfork vs. County Line

