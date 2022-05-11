Energy Alert
2022 State Soccer Tournament Central

By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The road to Benton begins on the pitch. The State Soccer Tournament starts Thursday in El Dorado, Little Rock, & Harrison.

We’ll update this page with matchups and scores involving NEA teams.

5A Boys Soccer State Tournament (El Dorado)

View full bracket here

Thursday, May 12th

11:00am: Searcy vs. Hot Springs

3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Lake Hamilton

3:00pm: Batesville vs. Hot Springs Lakeside

7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. El Dorado

5A Girls Soccer State Tournament (El Dorado)

View full bracket here

Thursday, May 12th

9:00am: Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs

1:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Hot Springs Lakeside

1:00pm: Searcy vs. White Hall

5:00pm: Marion vs. El Dorado

4A Boys Soccer State Tournament (PA/Robinson/Bauxite)

View full bracket here

Thursday, May 12th

11:00am: Valley View vs. Dardanelle

11:00am: Southside vs. Clarksville

3:00pm: Brookland vs. Harrison

7:00pm: Wynne vs. Farmington

4A Girls Soccer State Tournament (PA/Robinson/Bauxite)

View full bracket here

Thursday, May 12th

9:00am: Valley View vs. Prairie Grove

1:00pm: Brookland vs. Dardanelle

5:00pm: Wynne vs. Shiloh Christian

3A Boys Soccer State Tournament (Harrison)

View full bracket here

Thursday, May 12th

11:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Decatur

11:00am: Harding Academy vs. Thaden

11:00am: Cave City vs. Green Forest

3:00pm: Riverview vs. Lincoln

3A Girls Soccer State Tournament (Harrison)

View full bracket here

Thursday, May 12th

9:00am: Harding Academy vs. Thaden

9:00am: Mountain View vs. Green Forest

1:00pm: Cave City vs. Decatur

5:00pm: Riverview vs. Life Way Christian

