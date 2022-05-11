2022 State Soccer Tournament Central
The road to Benton begins on the pitch. The State Soccer Tournament starts Thursday in El Dorado, Little Rock, & Harrison.
We’ll update this page with matchups and scores involving NEA teams.
5A Boys Soccer State Tournament (El Dorado)
View full bracket here
Thursday, May 12th
11:00am: Searcy vs. Hot Springs
3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Lake Hamilton
3:00pm: Batesville vs. Hot Springs Lakeside
7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. El Dorado
5A Girls Soccer State Tournament (El Dorado)
View full bracket here
Thursday, May 12th
9:00am: Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs
1:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Hot Springs Lakeside
1:00pm: Searcy vs. White Hall
5:00pm: Marion vs. El Dorado
4A Boys Soccer State Tournament (PA/Robinson/Bauxite)
View full bracket here
Thursday, May 12th
11:00am: Valley View vs. Dardanelle
11:00am: Southside vs. Clarksville
3:00pm: Brookland vs. Harrison
7:00pm: Wynne vs. Farmington
4A Girls Soccer State Tournament (PA/Robinson/Bauxite)
View full bracket here
Thursday, May 12th
9:00am: Valley View vs. Prairie Grove
1:00pm: Brookland vs. Dardanelle
5:00pm: Wynne vs. Shiloh Christian
3A Boys Soccer State Tournament (Harrison)
View full bracket here
Thursday, May 12th
11:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Decatur
11:00am: Harding Academy vs. Thaden
11:00am: Cave City vs. Green Forest
3:00pm: Riverview vs. Lincoln
3A Girls Soccer State Tournament (Harrison)
View full bracket here
Thursday, May 12th
9:00am: Harding Academy vs. Thaden
9:00am: Mountain View vs. Green Forest
1:00pm: Cave City vs. Decatur
5:00pm: Riverview vs. Life Way Christian
