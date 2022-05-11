2022 State Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Hot Springs, Nashville, Harrison, Bee Branch, and Arkadelphia.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.

5A State Softball Tournament (Hot Springs)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th

10:00am: Paragould vs. Sheridan

10:00am: Searcy vs. White Hall

12:30pm: Marion vs. Lake Hamilton

3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Hot Springs Lakeside

3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Benton

4A State Softball Tournament (Nashville)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

12:30pm: Westside vs. Morrilton

3:00pm: Southside vs. Bauxite

Friday, May 13th - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Valley View vs. Farmington/Malvern winner

3A State Softball Tournament (Harrison)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

10:00am: Bald Knob vs. Valley Springs

12:30pm: Hoxie vs. Lincoln

3:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Booneville

5:30pm: Pangburn vs. Hackett

2A State Softball Tournament (Bee Branch)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

10:00am: Melbourne vs. Woodlawn

10:00am: Cedar Ridge vs. Fordyce

12:30pm: Riverside vs. Mansfield

3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Parkers Chapel

3:00pm: East Poinsett County vs. Cotter

5:30pm: Rector vs. Lavaca

5:30pm: McCrory vs. Flippin

1A State Softball Tournament (Arkadelphia)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round

10:00am: Calico Rock vs. Jasper

12:30pm: Armorel vs. Western Yell County

5:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. County Line

