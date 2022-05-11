2022 State Softball Tournament Central
The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Hot Springs, Nashville, Harrison, Bee Branch, and Arkadelphia.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.
5A State Softball Tournament (Hot Springs)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th
10:00am: Paragould vs. Sheridan
10:00am: Searcy vs. White Hall
12:30pm: Marion vs. Lake Hamilton
3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Hot Springs Lakeside
3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Benton
4A State Softball Tournament (Nashville)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
12:30pm: Westside vs. Morrilton
3:00pm: Southside vs. Bauxite
Friday, May 13th - Quarterfinals
5:30pm: Valley View vs. Farmington/Malvern winner
3A State Softball Tournament (Harrison)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
10:00am: Bald Knob vs. Valley Springs
12:30pm: Hoxie vs. Lincoln
3:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Booneville
5:30pm: Pangburn vs. Hackett
2A State Softball Tournament (Bee Branch)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
10:00am: Melbourne vs. Woodlawn
10:00am: Cedar Ridge vs. Fordyce
12:30pm: Riverside vs. Mansfield
3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Parkers Chapel
3:00pm: East Poinsett County vs. Cotter
5:30pm: Rector vs. Lavaca
5:30pm: McCrory vs. Flippin
1A State Softball Tournament (Arkadelphia)
View bracket here
Thursday, May 12th - 1st Round
10:00am: Calico Rock vs. Jasper
12:30pm: Armorel vs. Western Yell County
5:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. County Line
