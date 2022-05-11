Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“An absolute disgrace”: Senate candidate accuses counties of election fraud

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Senate Candidate Jake Bequette said he was shocked to hear on the first day of early voting in primary elections that his name on the ballot was misspelled in multiple counties, leading him to file a lawsuit.

“This is an absolute disgrace,” he said. “It’s distrusting, and I am going to get to the bottom of it and fix it.”

Bequette became aware of the issue when voters reached out to him following the first day of early voting.

“Immediately after polls opened, we started getting phone calls, social media messages and pictures from outraged voters in multiple Arkansas counties,” he said. “Saying my name was wrong on the ballot.”

On the ballot, Bequette’s name was written as “Jack Bequette”, leaving many voters confused.

He then reached out to the election officials, who did not seem to be surprised by the typo.

Bequette posted his conversation with Craighead County election officials on social media, in which they said nothing could be done for now.

“They admitted they knew about it, they admitted they have emails that we have copies of that are in our lawsuit admitting that these errors were known weeks ago,” he said.

Bequette filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Secretary of State John Thurston, the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners, and multiple counties including Craighead and Philips County.

He said the most frustrating part was his campaign had worked tirelessly for months just to have it all ruined.

“You don’t really understand the extent of this until it happens to you,” Bequette said. “I don’t want this to happen to any other candidate in any other Arkansas election ever again.”

He said even after the election, he will continue to fight the lawsuit, calling the actions “unprofessional,” and “dangerous” for future elections.

When we reached out to Craighead County election officials, they said they could not comment on camera but would release a statement, which they never did.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
FILE - Former NFL football player Jake Bequette speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state...
2 Arkansas counties list wrong first name for Senate hopeful
One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in...
One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in DC
President Biden outlined plans to tackle inflation woes.
Biden addresses nation over inflation woes