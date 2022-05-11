Preliminary autopsy results released in woman's death

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious cause in the death of a woman found beside a Northeast Arkansas highway.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 49B in Brookland regarding a woman’s body.

The victim, later identified as 44-year-old Jennifer Emery of Jonesboro, was located about 100 yards from her vehicle.

Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

On Wednesday, May 11, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said preliminary results revealed no known cause of death.

He added there were no signs of blunt force trauma or “obvious signs that could cause manner of death.”

The sheriff’s office is still awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

