Brandon Hager has 5 hits, Arkansas State baseball beats Memphis

Brandon Hager went 5-for-6 and the Arkansas State baseball team pounded out a season-high 18 hits en route to a 14-8 midweek victory at Memphis Tuesday night at FedEx Park.

A-State (11-32) erupted for 10 runs in the first three innings and held off a late rally by the Tigers (21-25) to move back into the win column. Hager finished a triple shy of the cycle and became the first A-State player with five or more hits since Jaylon Deshazier on Feb. 26, 2020, versus Mississippi Valley State. The Festus, Mo., native drove in a team-best four runs and scored twice.

Every hitter in the Red Wolves’ lineup registered a hit in the game’s first three frames, with five finishing with multiple hits. Daedrick Cail went 3-for-6 with a pair of runs, while Ben Klutts scored four runs and drove in three. Jared Toler scored three times on two hits form the leadoff spot.

Seven pitchers saw time on the mound for A-State, with Jakob Frederick (1-2) earning the win in four innings of relief for starter Brandon Anderson. Frederick did not allow a run on just one hit while striking out two in his four frames, while Anderson went the first two innings. Kevin Wiseman closed it out, tossing the final 1 1/3 innings.

Jacob Compton tallied three of Memphis’ 10 hits, hitting two doubles and a homer while driving in two runs. Brennan DuBose registered two hits, as did Ben Brooks.

David Warren (0-3) took the loss for the Tigers, pitching an inning and allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits. He was one of seven pitchers for Memphis, with Logan Rushing and Jackson Lyons both pitching two frames behind Warren.

Memphis tied it with three runs in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Brooks and a two-run home run by Compton. Anderson fired a pair of strikeouts to keep the score intact and end the inning.

A-State exploded for five runs in the second to retake the lead, as five consecutive batters reached base to start the inning. After Eli Davis led off with a double off the centerfield wall, he touched home on a single by Toler. A Cail single and Klutts walk loaded the bases, but a wil pitch plated Toler to make it 5-3.

Brandon Hager drove in three more with a towering home run to left-center field, putting the Scarlet and Black’s lead up to 8-3.

Another Red Wolf went deep in the top of the third, as Klutts launched a two-run shot to left-center, putting the ledger at 10-3.

The Red Wolves added another run in the top of the sixth, cashing in on a bases-loaded situation with a sacrifice fly by Toler to score Tristen Jamison from third to make it 11-3.

After Brock stranded a pair of runners in the seventh with a strikeout, Jamison launched his first A-State homer to lead off the eighth. The Tigers clawed back to within four, plating five runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 12-8.

A-State added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Brandon Hager and a sacrifice fly by Deshazier. Wiseman then worked a scoreless ninth, stranding a pair of runners, to clinch the victory.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns home for their final four home contests beginning Friday against Georgia State. First pitch against the Panthers is slated for 6 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

