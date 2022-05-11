Energy Alert
Community fed up with water issues

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Weiner are fed up with the quality of running water in their homes.

They took their frustrations to a town hall meeting Tuesday night, May 10.

Brooke Kagen, a Weiner resident, said she has dealt with calcium buildup in her water since she moved into her newly built home in March 2021.

“By July, we had to have our washer serviced because of the calcification that backed up,” Kagen said.

Kagen added she had spent thousands of dollars trying to address the calcium issue on her own, saying the problem is so bad that she sometimes heats water on the stove to bathe her children.

Kagen’s neighbor, Tori Morris, said she has been experiencing the same issue.

“It’s terrible,” Morris said.

Morris mentioned she has had to replace equipment in her home because of the build-up.

“I’ve replaced hot water tanks, hot water heating elements, one almost caught on fire because of it,” she said.

The two women attended Tuesday’s night meeting where Mayor Mike Frasier addressed the issue, claiming the water quality comes from a malfunctioned water clarifier, which he said was fixed on Monday, May 9.

“We have got to give it time to get settled in,” Mayor Frasier said.

Fraiser added the town’s well water is naturally hard. Still, he has considered “a city-wide reverse osmosis system that would basically give everybody in town bottled water quality”, saying it would cost up to $400,000.

The city of Weiner applied for a $1.4 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for water system upgrades, but the mayor said the city did not qualify due to the town’s low-to-median income percentage.

Options to either add a sales tax or add the wet/dry issue to the ballot were mentioned as a way to get funding for upgrades during the town hall meeting.

