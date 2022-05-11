Person rescued after vehicle got stuck on concrete barrier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was rescued after their vehicle got stuck on a concrete barrier, according to Jonesboro police.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3003 Parker Road in front of the Honda dealership.
Originally, police were told there was a possible rollover crash with entrapment, but later found it was just a vehicle stuck on a concrete barrier.
Crews were able to get the person out, but there’s no word on their injuries, according to police.
