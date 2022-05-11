Person rescued after vehicle got stuck on concrete barrier

Energy Alert
Crews were able to get the person out, but there’s no word on their injuries, according to police.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was rescued after their vehicle got stuck on a concrete barrier, according to Jonesboro police.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3003 Parker Road in front of the Honda dealership.

Originally, police were told there was a possible rollover crash with entrapment, but later found it was just a vehicle stuck on a concrete barrier.

Crews were able to get the person out, but there’s no word on their injuries, according to police.

