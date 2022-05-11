Jonesboro hospitals earn honors for safety practices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two hospitals earned honors for their commitment to providing high-quality services to their patients.

The St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist both earned an “A” from nonprofit the Leapfrog Group on how they protect patients from harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leapfrog president and CEO Leah Binder. “I thank the leadership and workforce of NEA Baptist for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

A news release stated the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades range from “A” (Best) to “F” (Lowest) and are based on how a hospital handles safety, including inpatient injuries and medical errors.

Both hospitals expressed how this rating reaffirms their commitments.

“Receiving this honor from a respected national safety organization, such as Leapfrog, demonstrates the quality of our hospital and reassures the community that they can trust the care they receive from our team at NEA Baptist,” NEA Baptist CEO and administrator Sam Lynd said.

“We had our highest census ever at St. Bernards in January 2022, and our team still adhered to and improved upon our safety goals,” St. Bernards administrator Michael Givens said. I’m proud how they met challenging circumstances without compromising our most important duties as a healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.