Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro hospitals earn honors for safety practices

The St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist both earned an “A” from nonprofit the Leapfrog...
The St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist both earned an “A” from nonprofit the Leapfrog Group on how they protect patients from harm.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two hospitals earned honors for their commitment to providing high-quality services to their patients.

The St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist both earned an “A” from nonprofit the Leapfrog Group on how they protect patients from harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leapfrog president and CEO Leah Binder. “I thank the leadership and workforce of NEA Baptist for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

A news release stated the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades range from “A” (Best) to “F” (Lowest) and are based on how a hospital handles safety, including inpatient injuries and medical errors.

Both hospitals expressed how this rating reaffirms their commitments.

“Receiving this honor from a respected national safety organization, such as Leapfrog, demonstrates the quality of our hospital and reassures the community that they can trust the care they receive from our team at NEA Baptist,” NEA Baptist CEO and administrator Sam Lynd said.

“We had our highest census ever at St. Bernards in January 2022, and our team still adhered to and improved upon our safety goals,” St. Bernards administrator Michael Givens said. I’m proud how they met challenging circumstances without compromising our most important duties as a healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

The Riverside School District celebrated its newly active solar array on Tuesday.
Riverside schools flip the switch on new solar array
Marion fire crews were dispatched at 3:32 p.m., Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.
No injuries in I-55 crash involving 18-wheeler
Police said the crash occurred Tuesday at a house on Breezewood and Curtview Drive.
No injuries after car hits house
Police said the crash occurred at East Highland Drive and Kathleen Street near Hytrol.
No injuries in crash involving ambulance