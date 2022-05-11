Man killed in farm equipment collision

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 63-year-old Clay County man died Tuesday when investigators said his vehicle crashed into a piece of farm equipment on the highway.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. May 10 on State Highway 328 near Clay County Road 135.

Leslie Dunlap of Reyno was eastbound when his 2009 Chevrolet struck a farm implement pulled by a westbound John Deere tractor.

Following the collision, Dunlap’s vehicle continued traveling eastbound before leaving the roadway.

His body was taken to Ermert Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.