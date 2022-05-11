May 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll have more chances to hit the 90s and tie record highs today and tomorrow. Afternoon pop-up showers remain possible as humidity stays high. The heat index reaches the mid-90s each afternoon.

High pressure starts to fade out as we head into the weekend allowing more pop-up showers and a front to arrive this weekend.

Rain chances increase as we head into Friday night and linger through the weekend. You’re not guaranteed to see storms all day, every day, but there will be some wet locations.

Humidity decreases a little bit. You’ll still probably notice it at times as we head into next week. Highs return to the 80s instead of 90s with overnight temperatures back in the 60s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

People in Weiner are fed up with the quality of running water in their homes.

North Arkansas authorities investigate guide services after hiking death near Buffalo National River.

Gasoline prices in Arkansas are less than a cent from being the highest they’ve ever been, and Diesel users saw another record-breaking jump in prices Tuesday.

Air traffic controller guides passenger to safe landing after pilot has medical emergency.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.