Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

May 11: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll have more chances to hit the 90s and tie record highs today and tomorrow. Afternoon pop-up showers remain possible as humidity stays high. The heat index reaches the mid-90s each afternoon.

High pressure starts to fade out as we head into the weekend allowing more pop-up showers and a front to arrive this weekend.

Rain chances increase as we head into Friday night and linger through the weekend. You’re not guaranteed to see storms all day, every day, but there will be some wet locations.

Humidity decreases a little bit. You’ll still probably notice it at times as we head into next week. Highs return to the 80s instead of 90s with overnight temperatures back in the 60s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

People in Weiner are fed up with the quality of running water in their homes.

North Arkansas authorities investigate guide services after hiking death near Buffalo National River.

Gasoline prices in Arkansas are less than a cent from being the highest they’ve ever been, and Diesel users saw another record-breaking jump in prices Tuesday.

Air traffic controller guides passenger to safe landing after pilot has medical emergency.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Weiner water troubles
Community fed up with water issues
Arkansas State baseball
Red Wolves Raw: Tommy Raffo & Brandon Hager after baseball beats Memphis
West Memphis native starts in outfield for Purdue
From West Memphis to West Lafayette: Curtis Washington Jr. having a breakout season in Big Ten