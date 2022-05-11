New circuit clerk sworn in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two weeks after Candace Edwards announced she would step down as circuit clerk, her successor has been sworn in.

On Tuesday, May 10, County Judge Marvin Day swore in Kasey Travis.

Travis will serve as circuit clerk until Dec. 31, which would have been when Edwards’ term would have ended.

Edwards, who was elected circuit clerk in 2014, submitted her letter of resignation on April 25. Her last day was May 6.

The quorum court passed a resolution on May 3 declaring a vacancy existed. It was during that meeting that Travis was nominated to fill the empty seat.

