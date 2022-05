MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - No one was hurt following an afternoon crash on a major Arkansas highway.

Marion fire crews were dispatched at 3:32 p.m., Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.

Officials said an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck were involved, but there were no injuries in the crash.

