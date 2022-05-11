Energy Alert
Planet Smoothie to open first Arkansas location in Batesville

Planet Smoothie announced Wednesday it will open a new location in the Midtown Plaza on...
Planet Smoothie announced Wednesday it will open a new location in the Midtown Plaza on Harrison Street.(Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new smoothie shop set to open later this year in Batesville is the first of its kind in Arkansas.

Planet Smoothie announced Wednesday it will open a new location in the Midtown Plaza on Harrison Street.

According to a news release from the City of Batesville, Planet Smoothie, which first opened in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia, has more than 100 stores in 20 states.

The Batesville store will be the brand’s first location in Arkansas.

“I congratulate Shane Wood and his family on their new endeavor with Planet Smoothie,” said Crystal Johnson, CEO of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Batesville Economic Development.

She added the community identified a need for healthy food options in its strategic plan, IMPACT.

“We are thankful for this investment and partnership in accomplishing our goals for a healthier Independence County,” she added.

The shop, which is independently owned and operated, is expected to open near the end of the year.

