Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Resolution honoring fallen Mo. officers passes Senate

A resolution honoring three fallen Missouri officers was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday...
A resolution honoring three fallen Missouri officers was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday night, May 10.(None)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A resolution honoring three fallen Missouri officers was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday night, May 10.

According to a release from the Office of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, the resolution “expresses condolences to their families and also recognizes the countless selfless and heroic actions carried out by local law enforcement officers in Missouri and across the country.”

It was introduced by Hawley and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in April to honor three officers killed in the line of duty in March: Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper of the Joplin Police Department, Police Officer Jake Alexander Reed of the Joplin Police Department and Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department.

You can read the full text of Senate Resolution 594 online here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zack's Thursday morning forecast
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
Talks of building 3rd bridge over the Mississippi River on the rise again
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.
Power restored in Craighead County