Schools hosts “book bash” event after fundraiser exceeds expectations

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - As summer break is just around the corner, students at the Newport Elementary School got a special surprise Tuesday.

After a fundraiser at the school beat expectations and raised nearly $42,000, every student reaped the benefits and got to take home anywhere from three to ten books.

When the books arrived, students got to take time away from studying and tests to rip open some freshly wrapped presents in a library full of music, balloons, bubbles, and smiles.

Library Media Specialist Sarah Hardin said seeing their excitement is something she will never forget

“They were just so excited over it. It brought tears to my eyes, it’s just a magical moment,” she said.

Hardin said she never expected the fundraiser to be as successful as it was, but to current High School Principal and incoming Superintendent Jon Bradley, it was no surprise.

“The community has always been very supportive of the school, but that’s still an astonishing amount of money to raise for the program,” he said.

Hardin said after the pandemic, it has never been more important for children to spend time reading as opposed to screen time.

