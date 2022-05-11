TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure due to crash involving ambulance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of a Jonesboro crash in which an ambulance was involved.

Police said the crash occurred at East Highland Drive and Kathleen Street near Hytrol.

No word on any injuries at this time.

The area has been closed, and officers are urging you to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

