Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Architect of USS Arizona Memorial to be honored on 60th anniversary of opening

The month of May marks 60 years since the opening of the USS Arizona Memorial.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The month of May marks 60 years since the opening of the USS Arizona Memorial.

It was built to remember those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The memorial, which first opened on May 30, 1962, took nearly 20 years to complete. Elvis Presley even helped raise money for the structure to be built.

Famous architect Alfred Preis designed the memorial for free.

“This was Alfred Preis getting everybody together and saying we need to do something. We need to make sure that those fallen soldiers, that those people’s memories, that these events don’t get forgotten, so we can learn something,” said Axel Schmitzberger, an architect at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

“I think that’s a very selfless dedication.”

An exhibit featuring Preis’ Arizona Memorial design process and his other works opens on May 30 at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

“It’s not only the celebration of the architectural achievement and the achievement of the memorial itself, but also, simply as we’re looking at here, the continued preservation of his architecture,” said Laura McGuire, architectural history professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious cause in the death of a woman found beside a...
Preliminary autopsy results released in woman’s death
.A 63-year-old Clay County man died Tuesday when investigators said his vehicle crashed into a...
Man killed in farm equipment collision
Jonesboro police arrested Pierre Dowling on Monday on suspicion of child pornography.
Bond set for school paraprofessional arrested on child porn charge
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman, 38, of Batesville, and Donald Bill Smith, 38, of Malvern, were both...
Two drug dealers sentenced to life in prison for murder of federal witness

Latest News

Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
Nurses March: Patient ratios, CEO bonuses
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Baby formula shortage
Abbott Nutrition hopes to resume baby formula production in 2 weeks
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard