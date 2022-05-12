Arkansas mothers facing baby formula shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - For many parents, it’s the one thing they can feed their baby, but formula shortages have caused frustration across the nation, with some even traveling from state to state to find whatever they can.

The shortage is a result of several factors, including supply chain issues, mass recalls, and higher prices, with many specific formulas selling out in an instant.

Dr. Melissa Helmich has delivered countless babies as an OBGYN at UAM, but recently, she just had her second - a three-month-old who reliefs on formula for nutrition and hydration.

The shortage has also been a problem she has been dealing with.

“In the last 4 to 6 weeks, we just haven’t been able to find it,” Helmich explained to content partner KARK. “When you can’t find formula, there’s really not anything else you can feed your baby.”

She told KARK she routinely checks drugstores and supermarkets to see if they carry the one formula her son has gotten used to, and she also has resorted to ordering online.

It’s a similar situation Kendyl Gray is facing, whose ten-month-old Arya needs a specific formula to help her grow.

“Every store that we go to that sells food, we check the formula aisle and it’s bare,” she said.

Gray added her parents recently visited Texas to check if the same issue was happening, and they left with nothing.

“To not be able to feed your kid, especially one that needs such a high-calorie intake, it’s scary,” Gray said.

Helmich recommends those on the hunt check online first thing in the morning, as many retailers will update their stock early. She also said to talk with your doctor about alternatives.

