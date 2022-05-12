Energy Alert
Blues bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Wild

The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) gets congratulations at the bench after he scored a goal off...
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) gets congratulations at the bench after he scored a goal off Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) to tie the game in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -114, Wild -106; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Blues lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 5-2. Vladimir Tarasenko scored three goals in the victory.

St. Louis has gone 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Blues have given up 239 goals while scoring 309 for a +70 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 53-22-7 overall and 11-9-3 against the Central Division. The Wild have allowed 249 goals while scoring 305 for a +56 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 20 goals and 56 assists for the Blues. Ryan O'Reilly has scored eight goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

