Election Commission releases statement on ballot typo

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette’s name on the early voting ballots has finally been corrected.

The correction was made 15 days after it was originally noticed by the Craighead County Election Commission.

In a statement from the commission’s chairman Jeannette Robertson, they admitted to missing the typo, saying they first noticed it on April 28, and from then, they proceeded to take in “the appropriate actions.”

“A public meeting of the election commission was held on the 29th the next day,” she said. “Where the mistake in proofing was discussed and the election commission took was it deemed at the time to be the appropriate actions.”

The change was not made until Wednesday, three days into early voting.

The issue, however, could not be fixed on absentee ballots, leaving the Bequette campaign to wonder what those actions really were.

“The election commission in the performance of their duty to review and proof the 282 ballot styles for this preferential primary failed to find a typographical error in the first name for the US senate Candidate Jake Bequette,” Robertson said.

The Craighead County Election Commission would not answer any questions after the statement regarding the incident.

Jake Bequette’s campaign did release a statement after the change was made:

“The established political machine is trying to sweep this under the rug as quickly as possible, but this investigation is just beginning and we will see them in court tomorrow morning.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

