Former Marked Tree police captain and firefighter arrested on theft of property charge

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Marked Tree police captain and firefighter has been arrested over a theft of property charge after failing to return equipment to the fire department.

According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth more than $3 thousand dollars to the Marked Tree Fire Department.

The document said Fire Chief Allan Hicks reached out to Ragan about the items in March.

Ragan was previously arrested on May 6 for one count of felony theft of property in Sharp County, but we currently do not know the details of that arrest.

Ragan is scheduled to appear in the Harrisburg District Court on May 17.

