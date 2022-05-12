Energy Alert
Grizzlies rally to extend series against Golden State

By Joyce Peterson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies dominated the court tonight, taking Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Final score 134-95.

They will move on to face the Warriors back in San Francisco on Friday for Game 6. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. cst.

Before the action on the court, Action News 5 caught up with fans at FedExForum Plaza Party.

The only thing hotter than the temperature in Memphis on Wednesday was Grizz Fans burning desire to beat the Golden State Warriors.

And for some folks, cheering the Grizzlies on to victory is a family affair.

From Gary Goin and the Memphis Grizzlies House Band getting the crowd going on FedExForum Plaza, to the GrizzLine drum corps getting the basketball blood pumping down on Beale Street, fans are fired up for Game 5, a do or die game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

And no matter the final score, longtime fans like the Monix sisters say the Grizzlies are their ride or die team.

“Grizz forever. We’re not fly by night fans,” said Benita Monix McIntyer, “We are forever!”

“Here for the good and the bad,” said Tamara Monix Pirtle, “we’ve been season ticket holders for 14 years now.”

“And we’re not nervous at all,” Benita added, “We believe! We believe!”

When their little sister Jimi Monix Mitchell and husband Derrick moved to Memphis from Indiana, Tamara and Benita convinced her Grizzlies season tickets are a must.

“The environment, the atmosphere, it’s awesome!” Jimi said with a big smile.

What’s also awesome? Dylan Moon buying his younger brother Xander tickets to the Grizzlies-Warriors match-up to celebrate his graduation Thursday from West Carroll High School in Atwood, Tennessee.

“I think they can still win with Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Desmond Bane,” Xander told Action News 5, “I think they can still do the job.”

And if the Grizzlies season does end with this game?

“I think it’s going to be heartbreaking,” Dylan acknowledged, “It’s going to be bad. But I think they’ll make a comeback next year.”

The Grizzlies have pulled off a win without star Ja Morant before, and with a fan base this enthusiastic, anything’s possible.

“We’re definitely gonna win,” Derrick Mitchell declared. “We’re gonna force a Game 7. And we’re gonna go out there and beat them in California.”

“Grizzlies forever,” said said Benita Monix McIntyer with confidence, “Memphis forever. Memphis forever. There’s no other way.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

