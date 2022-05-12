Energy Alert
Highway 63 to undergo changes

By Chase Gage
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A busy stretch of highway in Region 8 will soon undergo construction.

Plans are underway to add centerline rumble strips to the stretch of Highway 63 between Hoxie and Sedgwick.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey Watson of Pocahontas died in a head-on collision in the area after he crossed over the turning lane and struck another vehicle. It was far from the first deadly crash in the area.

ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said the new plans were in the works before the crash, but it certainly highlighted the need for change.

The project is currently advertised for bids and will be performed this year pending a successful bid.

A similar project will take place between Black Rock and Ravenden.

Both projects will include a resurfacing to go along with the rumble strips.

