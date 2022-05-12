“I am just absolutely floored”: High school teacher given prestigious award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro High School teacher was given a surprise he will forget on Tuesday.

Band director Grant Harbison was speechless after winning the Milken Educator Award.

The prestigious honor, which will be presented this year at more than 60 schools across the nation, has been described as “the Oscars of Teaching”. spotlighting the work of a teacher in the classroom.

Harbison said every day, he tries to inspire his students and stressed the importance of showing them you care.

“I just teach every day and just try and keep the boat going and keep everything afloat,” he said. “Just try and teach every kid like they are my own kid.”

Harbison said when he heard his name announced for the award that included a $25,000 prize, it left him in shock.

“I am just absolutely floored and shocked with how much of an honor this is, how amazing this is,” he said. “I had absolutely no clue and was just completely blindsided with this announcement today.”

Harbison is a Jonesboro High School and Arkansas State University alumni, making this a more special occasion by winning the honor in his hometown school.

