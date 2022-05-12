May 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

It’ll continue to feel like summer today. Highs once again reach the low 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. We tied a record high of 92°F yesterday, and we’ll try to do it again today. Sunshine and humidity put us into the 80s quickly this morning.

High pressure starts to fade out as we head into the weekend allowing more pop-up showers and a few disturbances to arrive. Rain chances increase as we head into Friday night and linger through the weekend.

You’re not guaranteed to see storms all day, every day, but there will be some wet locations. Humidity decreases a little bit. You’ll still probably notice it at times as we head into next week.

Highs return to the 80s instead of 90s with overnight temperatures back in the 60s this weekend and next week.

The Arkansas Attorney General is taking on pharmaceutical companies over insulin prices.

Arkansas mothers are concerned about baby formula shortages.

A U.S. Senate candidate is suing election officials, including Craighead County.

We take a look at the people running for Greene County Sheriff.

