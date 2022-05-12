Energy Alert
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.

Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrators said they had to jump through hoops and scramble to get food, but residents said they barely noticed. Troy Lacey, the Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrator, said they started to see shortages around a year ago. He says the past couple of months has been harsh.  

Dieticians must scramble to make with what they get, and sometimes supplies send them whatever they have, even if it’s wrong.  Lacey said they adapt for their residents.

“It’s frustrating to not be able to make a change or to get something they need,” said Lacey. “So that was when we really started looking at alternate things, alternative places to go.”

Lacey said the prices of everything have gone up, especially medical equipment, so they hope in a year, that will change.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

