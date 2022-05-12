Energy Alert
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 25 in Stoddard County, just two miles south of Dexter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 21-year-old David B. Stidmon’s car went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Stidmon was thrown from the car.

He was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said Stidmon was involved in a short police chase before the crash.

It is not clear what led up to the chase at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

