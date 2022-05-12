Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 25 in Stoddard County, just two miles south of Dexter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 21-year-old David B. Stidmon’s car went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Stidmon was thrown from the car.

He was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said Stidmon was involved in a short police chase before the crash.

It is not clear what led up to the chase at this time.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.